Birdsall joins Mount Desert 365

MOUNT DESERT — Alex Birdsall has been hired as communications and technology lead at Mount Desert 365.

With executive director Kathy Miller, Birdsall will support individuals, families and businesses across the villages of Mount Desert through the creation and management of affordable year-round housing and economic development activities.

With Mount Desert 365, Birdsall sees the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the community where he and his wife, Nina Emlen, are raising their two sons. “In the six years or so since we moved back here, I’ve been blown away by how deep the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship runs through this area. I am so excited to be working with Mount Desert 365 to help enable that way of life for current and future generations.”

Birdsall previously worked for RainWise Inc., Hydro-Photon Inc. and College of the Atlantic, and provided marketing and business development services to businesses around the area.