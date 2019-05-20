Birch Bay Village wins award

BAR HARBOR — Birch Bay Retirement Village has received the 2019 Standing Ovation Award, sponsored by Leading Age Maine and New Hampshire, for Excellence in Dementia Care.

The award is presented to non-profit senior service organizations and long term care providers who embody excellence in leadership, care and service innovation.

At its annual conference April 10-11, Leading Age Executive Director Lisa Henderson presented the award to Executive Director Peter Sullivan and Marketing Director, Susanne Hopkins.

“It’s getting people to understand that you don’t have to stop living,” said Sullivan.

He thanked his staff during a reception on April 12, saying, “It’s not just that you are cleaning rooms, that you are feeding someone, or just fixing a door. What’s really important about Birch Bay and what makes us stand out to win this award is what each of you bring with you to work every day. Your care, compassion and bringing your special gifts. Each one is bringing something that only you can bring to the table. I know it’s not me. The leadership does not matter. It’s about the care. This is really your award.”