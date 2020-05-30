Birch Bay testing not required 

BAR HARBOR — On May 16, Mount Desert Island Hospital reported that an employee of Birch Bay Retirement Village had tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and some of the residents were subsequently tested. Around the same time, the Maine CDC began recommending that “congregate care settings,” such as retirement communities, with a single confirmed case have everyone tested.

The case at Birch Bay, hospital spokesperson Oka Hutchins said, was identified just prior to that new policy regarding universal testing.

“We did confer with the state, and given the totality of the results of the contact tracing performed and circumstances of the positive case it was determined that universal testing was not indicated,” she said.

On May 22, Birch Bay reported that the facility had no cases of COVID-19 among its staff or residents. The facility remains closed to visitors.