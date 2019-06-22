Biplane crashes into Bar Harbor bog

BAR HARBOR — A biplane carrying a pilot and two passengers went down in a marsh near Mount Desert Island high school Saturday morning. All three people were taken to MDI Hospital in ambulances, but injuries were reported to be minor.

Officials have not given a reason for the crash, but people in the area reported hearing the plane’s engine cut out as it flew over Somes Sound late morning, and seeing the plane go down into the trees.

The incident will be reviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board, Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said in a statement.

The yellow, open cockpit biplane is believed to be owned by the Trenton-based Acadia Air Tours company.

The Bar Harbor police and fire departments received word of the crash at 10:47 a.m., Bartlett said, and the agencies began a search for the three people.

“The search team located the downed plane and occupants quickly with assistance from a Maine Forest Service helicopter” crew, Bartlett said. “The three occupants of the plane were walked out to waiting ambulances” from the Bar Harbor Fire Department and Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and Acadia National Park also assisted at the scene, Bartlett said.

