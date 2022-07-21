Bill could help MDI, Acadia with housing 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill has been introduced in Congress that could help Acadia National Park and its neighboring communities provide more employee housing.

The bill is the Lodging Options Developed for Government Employees (LODGE) Act. It would authorize the Secretary of the Interior to enter into agreements with federal, state or local government agencies, housing authorities or other public or private organizations to build, rehabilitate or manage housing to rent to National Park Service employees or members of the public.

One of the many provisions of the proposed law states that if rental housing is developed on National Park Service property, “The location of the housing and related facilities will avoid degradation to the primary resource values within the (park) and will not adversely affect the mission of the [National Park] Service.”

The bill was referred to the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

The LODGE Act was introduced by Rep. Blake Moore of Utah. His state has five national parks, the third most of any state, and eight national monuments.