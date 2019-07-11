Big pink birds are coming to town

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — This year, as the town turns pink to honor the American flamingo, it also will be honoring everyday heroes.

Special guest Nancy Featherstone, wife of the late Donald Featherstone who created the plastic flamingo lawn ornament, will be in the annual Flamingo Festival parade Saturday and participating in the weekend’s activities.

Celebrations begin Friday, July 12, with a lobster bake hosted by the American Legion under the tent on the Pemetic Green.

Saturday and Sunday are packed with lots of activities throughout town celebrating the best of what a Southwest Harbor festival has to offer. There will be activities for the kids and adults, including an album release party for Bee Parks and the Hornets.

“It’s one of those festivals that’s just fun,” said Diana Novella of Harbor House. “The pink makes everybody happy.”

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, things kick off with a pancake breakfast under the tent at a cost of $5 per person. It will end at 8:30 a.m. so that people can find the perfect spot to watch the parade that begins at 9 a.m.

“Everyday Heroes” is the theme for the parade. More than 40 floats are expected to flow down Main Street to Clark Point Road. The theme can be anyone’s interpretation and how they highlight their float.

The idea, Novella said, is to recognize “everyday heroes that we don’t always celebrate, like firefighters, policemen, nurses and teachers.”

Following the parade activities across the Pemetic Green and Harbor House lawn include a bounce house, craft fair and giant waterslide. Folks can tour the U.S. Coast Guard base at the end of Clark Point Road beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Southwest Harbor Public Library will be hosting its annual paperback book sale throughout the weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

On Sunday, runners can get revved up for the Flamingo Four-Miler, also known as the Tremont Trot. Sign up for participants begins at 7 a.m. at Tremont School and buses will begin taking runners to Seawall Picnic Area around 8 a.m. The race that starts at 8:30 a.m. from the picnic area, goes through Bass Harbor and back to the Tremont School.

A mile-long fun run for kids will begin around 9:30 a.m. at the school and go down Marsh Road. Participants will receive a coupon for ice cream from the Quietside Café.

Back in downtown Southwest Harbor on Sunday, a craft fair will be taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the lawn of Harbor House. At 1 p.m. under the tent on the Pemetic Green local insect indie band Bee Parks and the Hornets will perform for their album release party.

On Fernald Point Road at 2 p.m. Acadia Family Center will host an art expression in which participants can create their hero.

At 5 p.m. in at the Causeway Club the annual Polo and Yacht Club Cocktail Party takes place with The Crown Vics performing. Admission is $35 a person which includes two drink tickets, food and dancing.

The Flash in the Pans! steel drum band will close out festivities when they play on the Pemetic Green at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.