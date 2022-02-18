Bids out soon for $27M Acadia garage 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Requests for bids for construction of a new maintenance garage at park headquarters will be going out soon, with the start of construction targeted for late summer or early fall, Chief of Facilities Maintenance Keith Johnston told the Acadia Advisory Commission on Monday.

The work is expected to take about two years.

The park last year received $27 million in federal funds to replace the existing maintenance building, which is too small, inefficient and structurally unsound. It was built in the 1960s.

“Construction drawings and design documents are all in their final reviews right now,” Johnston said.

Replacement of the maintenance garage has been at the top of Acadia’s deferred projects priority list for a number of years. Funding for the project was the result of Congress passing the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020, which will provide the National Park Service with up to $6.5 billion over five years to address maintenance needs in America’s national parks, monuments and historic sites.

“The Great American Outdoors Act was a huge legislative accomplishment,” Schneider told the Advisory Commission.

He said the new maintenance garage will be a tremendous asset to the park, but its construction will present some challenges.

“It will sort of tear apart our headquarters campus for a couple of years; it is going to become a mess of a construction site.”

Road paving

Driving up and down the Cadillac Mountain summit road might be even more challenging at times this year because it is scheduled to be repaved.

“We will also be paving the entrance roads at both Blackwoods and Seawall campgrounds,” Johnston said. “We will be paving the Park Loop Road from the beginning of the one-way to the end of the one-way.”

Schoodic projects

Currently in the design phase are projects to rehabilitate the water and wastewater systems in the section of Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula.

“That will be the underground water line infrastructure, some improvements to the water treatment plant and improvements to the underground sewer distribution network,” Johnston said.