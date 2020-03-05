Biden leads Democratic primary in Maine

ELLSWORTH — With the majority of precincts reporting, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was the frontrunner in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Maine. Locally, Bernie Sanders was the victor.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, Sanders had received 63,221 votes (33 percent) statewide and 3,262 votes in Hancock County.

Meanwhile, former vice president Biden received 65,481 votes (34 percent) in Maine. Of those, 2,895 came from Hancock County.

Sanders had the most local support in Bar Harbor with 627 votes, followed by Ellsworth with 359 and Mount Desert with 220.

Maine’s 24 Democratic delegates will be awarded proportionally based on the primary results. Only candidates who receive at least 15 percent of votes will be awarded delegates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts came in third in Hancock County, taking 1,728 votes. Warren had the most support in Bar Harbor with 315 votes, followed by Blue Hill with 163 and Ellsworth with 161.

Warren also came in third in her home state, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg took 924 votes. Bloomberg’s greatest support locally was in Ellsworth, where 114 Democrats cast votes for him.

In total, there were 12 names on the Democrat ballot.

Seven of the candidates — Cory Booker, Peter Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Thomas Steyer, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang — withdrew from the race after the Dec. 23 deadline for filing in Maine had passed.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Buttigieg withdrew Sunday after placing fourth in the South Carolina primary. However, 167 Democrats voted for him in Hancock County.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota withdrew from the race Monday, but 119 area residents cast votes for her.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii received 31 and Tom Steyer took 19.

Meanwhile, Republicans had just one candidate on that party’s primary ballot, President Donald Trump. Trump received 4,147 votes in Hancock County.

A few towns reported more than a few blank ballots cast for the Republican primary ticket. For example, in Bar Harbor, there were 214 votes cast for Trump and 72 blank ballots cast.

In Mount Desert, there were 119 votes cast for Trump and 38 blank ballots. In the town of Trenton, Trump received 132 votes with 25 blanks.

Maine’s state primary election will be held Tuesday, June 9. Primary elections determine each party’s nomination of candidates for federal offices (other than president) and state and county offices. Party candidates who are elected at the primary qualify to appear on the November general election ballot.

The deadline for qualification for the June primary ballot is March 16.

The Republican and Democratic parties will still caucus in municipalities across Maine. Democrats will caucus on March 8. A list is available at https://my.mainedems.org/caucus/index. Republican caucus dates vary by town. A list is available at https://mainegop.com/caucus.