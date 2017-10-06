Bicycle and rider knocked by car

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor bicyclist struck by a van Sept. 28 declined medical treatment.

Stefan Cvijanovic, 25, was riding on the Eagle Lake Road near the intersection with Cross Street when his bike was struck by a 1999 Dodge van driven by Nicholas Deyarmond, 27, of Bay City, Mich. Cvijanovic was knocked to the ground.

According to police, Deyarmond reportedly was passing the bike at the time and continued on to his way, unaware he had hit the bike. He later was located.

Four people were treated for minor injuries Saturday at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor following a two-vehicle collision on Route 3 near the Mount Desert town line.

Police said Samuel Peeler, 76, of Dallas, Texas, was northbound in a 2017 Toyota minivan shortly after 1 p.m. when he fell asleep. The Toyota drifted across the oncoming lane and onto the shoulder where it struck a parked 2013 Subaru owned by Augusta Blandford, 24, of Bar Harbor.

Peeler and his three passengers, all from Dallas, were transported to the hospital. Both vehicles are considered total losses.

A motorcyclist from Bar Harbor had to lay his 2009 Harley-Davidson down Sunday after a car in front of him stopped on Route 3 to make a left turn.

Jason Norwood, 22, was unable to stop in time. His motorcycle slid into a 2017 Chevrolet driven by Preethi Srikanth, 52, of Irving, Texas.

Norwood was treated at Mount Desert Island Hospital for leg and shoulder injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

Ali Eddaouahiri, 26, of Bar Harbor was arrested Monday on charges of domestic assault and obstructing the report of a crime. Police said the obstruction charge stems from Eddaouahiri allegedly taking the victim’s cell phone away from her while she was attempting to call 911 for help.

Kevin Chipman, 38, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Monday on charges of operating after suspension and violating bail conditions.

Juan Miranda-Figueroa, 27, of Bar Harbor was arrested Monday on a domestic assault charge.

David Gilley, 22, of Tremont was arrested Saturday on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and violating conditions of his release.

Joshua White, 38, of Bar Harbor was arrested Monday on three outstanding warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.

Mount Desert

Police were back at a Somesville campground Saturday night to arrest an intoxicated man they had warned minutes earlier for acting disorderly.

According to police, Darin Boclair, 42, of Lewiston was issued a warning for screaming, yelling profanities and causing a commotion Saturday night at the campground. After police left, Boclair reportedly went back through the campground loudly wanting to know who called police. He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A couple came into the Bar Harbor police station Friday afternoon to report three males in the parking lot at Seal Harbor Beach “acting strange and maybe smoking something funny.” Police checked the area, but due to the delay in reporting the incident, the men had left.

A motorist leaving a driveway in Otter Creek Sunday struck a bicyclist who was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Dennis Smith, 73, of Mount Desert was driving onto Route 3 when his 2017 Subaru struck a bicycle ridden by Robert Green, 69, of Standish. Police said Smith’s view might have been obscured by shrubs and trees.

Mark Farley, 51, of Tremont was slowing Monday to make a right turn from Main Street in Somesville into the post office parking lot when his 2005 Toyota was struck from behind by a 2008 Toyota driven by Courtney Jolin, 27, of Surry.

A driver called police Sept. 27 to report a mattress on Route 198 between Upper Hadlock Pond and Sound Drive. Police patrolled the area but found no mattress.

Southwest Harbor

An attempted burglary was reported Sept. 26. Nothing appears to have been taken, according to Officer Levi Soper.

A seagull found injured Monday on the Seal Cove Road was taken by police to Acadia Wildlife Foundation in Bar Harbor for treatment.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department received two complaints from the same person, one on Sept. 28, the other two days later, about an “ongoing noise problem” regarding a neighboring residence. A deputy explained the disorderly conduct laws to the complainant and took no further action.

Trenton

A Trenton woman was treated for neck and back pain at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth Sept. 28 as a result of a single-vehicle accident on the Bayside Road.

Rebekah Simmons, 25, was southbound when she reportedly lost control of her 2012 Toyota. The vehicle skidded off the opposite side of the road and struck an embankment. The accident is under investigation, and criminal charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary reported Sept. 27 at a residence.