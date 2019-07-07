Betsy Sweet to speak

BAR HARBOR — The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA on Mount Desert Street.

Betsy Sweet, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will speak. This is the first in planned a series of appearances and town halls with 2020 candidates.

“I have spent my life fighting for Mainers — health care for all, good jobs, protecting a woman’s right to choose,” Sweet said in a statement. “We have serious challenges in our communities and our families … and I’m running because Mainers need someone who will listen to us and fight for us. If you want politics as usual, I’m not your candidate.

“But if you want someone who has spent the last 37 years working to fix what is broken in our political system, I am the candidate for you.”

A supervised children’s area is available at no cost.

Contact Indivisible MDI at indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com or visit indivisiblemdi.me.