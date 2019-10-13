Best town report, again

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry Isles 2018 Town Report has been judged the best among towns with fewer than 500 residents in the Maine Municipal Association’s annual report competition. It is the sixth year in a row the town’s report has won the first-place award. The judges said the winning annual reports in each of five population categories “have excellent content and are well organized and visually appealing.” The Cranberry Isles report contains government and civic information from more than two dozen contributors.