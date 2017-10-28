Beloved librarian to retire

BAR HARBOR — Ponzi Reed says she can scarcely believe she has put in 31 years of service at the Jesup Memorial Library. Fourteen of those years were as a volunteer and 17 as an employee.

“It’s felt like 10 years,” Reed said.

Her last day at the library is Oct. 27. She began volunteering as a children’s librarian in 1986.

“We all took turns doing story hour,” she said. “It was just a lot of fun.”

In 2000, Reed accepted a full-time staff position. She currently is the patron services and outreach coordinator. She has spearheaded outreach programs for senior citizens at Sonogee and Birch Bay Village, delivering books to those who had no way to get them otherwise.

Library director Ruth Eveland said in a statement that Reed is a one-of-a-kind figure.

“Ponzi has epitomized the best service we offer for 17 dedicated years,” Eveland said. “We may fill her time at the desk, but we can never replace Ponzi.”

Reed said she grappled with the decision for a while, saying that there is never a good time to leave.

“It was so hard to decide to leave,” Reed said. “These people were my co-workers, but now these people are my dear friends.”

Reed said a factor in her retirement was the recent resignation of her husband, Tremont Town Manager Dana Reed. His last day in the position is Dec. 1.

“I suppose I’ll take a little break to travel,” Reed said. “We bought a camper, and that has pumped us up.”

It’s easy to hear reluctance in her voice when she speaks about her retirement. She said that she will not be a stranger at the library.

“I’ll be back after a little,” Reed laughed. “I sure hope I’m ready to retire.”

On Tuesday, the Jesup community celebrated Reed’s tenure. The all-day event culminated in a short ceremony where Ron Beard, the library board’s chairman, declared Oct. 24 to be “Ponzi Day.”

“She has enhanced the reputation of the Jesup as a place where all feel welcome,” Beard said.

While some attendees shed a tear, Ponzi thanked the co-workers and patrons who attended the ceremony.

“Thank you for 17 wonderful years,” Reed said. “It’s just the best place to work.”

“I’ll probably be back Tuesday for my books and magazines,” she added with a laugh.