Beer Fest Saturday

BAR HARBOR — The Fourth Annual Winter Beer Fest will be held Jan. 19 at Atlantic Brewing Midtown from 1 to 5 p.m. The festival will feature regional craft brews, local food and live entertainment.

“We’re excited to take to Cottage Street again this year with an even bigger event tent for visitors,” said Alf Anderson of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Unlimited tastings will be accompanied by a donut-on-a-string eating contest and a keg-stacking competition. The outdoor area will include fire pit warming stations.

Tickets are on sale at visitbarharbor.com for $30 for unlimited beer sampling or $10 for designated driver attendees.

The snow date for the beer fest is Jan. 20.