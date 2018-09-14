Beane leaving Housing Trust

BAR HARBOR — Alison Beane, executive director of Island Housing Trust (IHT) for the past two years, is resigning effective Sept. 21.

She said in a statement released by the IHT board that she is leaving “to pursue other career interests in order to have more time with my family.”

“This was not an easy conclusion, as I am so proud of the work of IHT to provide much needed affordable housing opportunities on MDI. I have been honored to lead this remarkable organization and will be watching with excitement to see the next accomplishments.”

Marla O’Byrne, president of the IHT board, called Beane “a dynamic and dedicated leader” of the organization. “We are grateful to have had her at the helm.”

Among Beane’s accomplishments cited by the IHT board was her launching last year of the biennial Island Housing Symposium and her leading role in this year’s MDI housing needs assessment and analysis.

During Beane’s tenure as executive director, the IHT completed the second phase of the Ripples Hill affordable housing subdivision in Somesville. She also has been working closely with Maine Coast Heritage Trust on the acquisition of property at Jones Marsh near the head of the island for a new IHT workforce housing development.

The IHT said in its press release that the board expects to announce the hiring of a new executive director soon.