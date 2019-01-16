Bean supper features Fenton

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s Eighth Annual Bean Supper, set for Jan. 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at MDI High School, will feature a presentation by Nat Fenton about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The presentation is entitled “The Good Samaritan, the Letter and the Mountaintop: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last speech.”

Community bean bakers will again present their delicious versions of this classic New England staple, accompanied by sausages, brown bread, coleslaw, pickles, rolls and cookies. Highlights from the first months of History Harvest, including harvests conducted by Conners Emerson students, will be on display.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be sold only at the door. Federal government workers affected by the shutdown and their families eat free.

Contact Leah at leah.lucey@mdihistory.org or call 276-9323.