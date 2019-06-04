Beal promoted

AUGUSTA — Rob Beal of the Maine Marine Patrol has been promoted to the rank of major. He replaces Rene Cloutier, who recently retired after a 25-year career in Marine Patrol.

Beal began his career with the Marine Patrol in 2005, serving as a field officer until 2011, when he was promoted sergeant.

Beal’s responsibilities will include operational field command, as well as planning, coordinating, assigning and overseeing Marine Patrol enforcement activities. He will also coordinate responses to requests by other agencies, and represent the Marine Patrol on homeland security and other emergency preparedness issues.

He grew up in Southwest Harbor and Wiscasset and worked as a lobsterman in Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor prior to joining the Marine Patrol.

“Major Beal has shown tremendous leadership and work ethic as an officer and as a sergeant,” said Col. Jay Carroll. “His knowledge of the industry from the perspective of a fishermen and a Marine Patrol Officer has given him insights that will be invaluable in his new leadership role.”

Beal was instrumental in establishing a partnership between Operation Game Thief (OGT) and the Maine Marine Patrol in 2014. OGT provides a confidential system for reporting violations of natural resource laws in Maine. Beal serves as a liaison to the OGT board of directors.

Beal received the Maine Lobstermen’s Association Officer of the Year Award in 2007 and the Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Officer of the Year Award in 2009.