Bay Ferries prepares

BAR HARBOR — Last month when town councilors voted unanimously to enter into a 5-year lease agreement with Bay Ferries to provide ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, N.S., Mark MacDonald of Bay Ferries announced his intention to begin refurbishing the property before the lease agreement takes effect on Dec. 1.

Any work would need approval from the State of Maine, which still owns the ferry terminal until the closing with the town in late November.

MacDonald told the Islander last week that the company’s “due diligence process continues” and “any pre-lease work would likely lake place in the second half of November.”