Bat habitat celebration

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Wildlife Center will hold an open house to celebrate the completion of a bat habitat on Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Many members of our community donated to the building of the flyway,” Ann Rivers said in a release. “We want to share this exciting accomplishment with all of you, and with anyone else who would like to come.”

The project was helped by $4,602 in funding from 78 people on a GoFundMe page. Acadia Wildlife Center is one of two places in the state that rehabilitates injured bats.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

Acadia Wildlife Center is located at 49 Black Dog Road in Bar Harbor.