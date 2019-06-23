Barn Arts hires residency director

TREMONT — Barn Arts has hired a new staff member, Jess Swank, to run the Barn Arts Residency Program, which offers free, one week residencies to artists from all over the country to come to Barn Arts to develop and perform new shows.

Swank is a theater producer, performer, and director who created her own company in Ohio prior to joining the Barn Arts team. She will oversee a residency program that supports the work of over 200 local and visiting artists annually and offers performances by donation as culminating events at the end of each residency.

“We are thrilled that Jess is here and proud to welcome her to this community,” said Barn Arts Board President Susan Plimpton. “Her experience, creativity, and curiosity are a perfect fit for our organization as we work to bring people together in 2019 and beyond.”