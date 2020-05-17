Sunday - May 17, 2020

Barges and ferry see big increase 

May 17, 2020 by on News, Waterfront

SOUTHWEST HARBOR– Selectmen decided to review a recently approved harbor fee that would have commercial barges paying more than five times what they have been.  

A commercial landing barge fee of $5,000 was added to the town’s updated harbor fee schedule created last fall.  Members of the harbor committee proposed making a separate fee to address the wear and tear barges cause on the concrete ramp. Previously, commercial barges paid a dock ramp permit fee according to the number of times they use the landing at the Manset Town Dock. For residents, that fee topped out at $800 for more than 120 uses and for non-residents it topped out at $1,600. 

Selectmen didn’t balk much at the barge fee on the list of proposed harbor fees that they approved at their April 28 Zoom meeting. They were having a difficult time approving a $10,000 fee proposed for passenger ferries (increased from $1,500) operating from the town’s facilities. 

Sarah Hinckley covers the towns of Southwest Harbor, Tremont and neighboring islands. Send story ideas and information to [email protected]

