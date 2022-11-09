Bar Harbor votes to limit cruise passengers

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor will see fewer cruise ship passengers in town next year after a citizen initiative aimed at curbing passenger disembarkation passed at the polls.

With a tally of 1,780 to 1,273, voters have placed a daily limit of 1,000 people allowed onshore. The initiative also requires the town’s harbormaster to create a disembarking reservation system, a daily counting and tracking system for passengers and a violation reporting system. A fine of $100 per person would be imposed for every disembarking passenger over the daily limit.

The passage of the article will override a different cruise ship management plan recently enacted by the town. Representatives of the industry and a task force created by the town negotiated a memorandum of agreement that focused on reducing the number of cruise ships docked in the harbor per month rather than limiting passengers per day.

Voters during Tuesday’s election failed to pass two articles involving the sale of recreational marijuana in town and successfully removed a supermajority provision for all town-wide votes regarding Land Use Ordinance changes regardless of planning board support.