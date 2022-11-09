Bar Harbor voters curb cruise ships   

BAR HARBOR — In a resounding repudiation of the cruise ship industry, 58 percent of Bar Harbor voters passed a citizens’ initiative Tuesday that limits the number of passengers disembarking into town to no more than 1,000 per day.

Residents approved Article 3 on the special town meeting election warrant with 1,780 yes votes and 1,273 no votes. As a result, this referendum may bring about a 95 percent reduction in cruise ship passengers.

“Lots of people, both on the island or just visitors, they detest the crowds that the cruise ships cause in Bar Harbor, they won’t come anywhere near our downtown,” said resident Charles Sidman, who spearheaded the citizens’ initiative. “And if that added atmosphere is reduced, I think we will actually be economically better off.”

Since a vast majority of cruise lines partnering with Bar Harbor have a carrying capacity of more than 1,000 passengers, this initiative all but outright bans large ships from stopping in Maine’s largest port. Boutique cruise lines – ships with 1,000 or fewer guests – only make up 5 percent of the yearly ship schedule.

In addition to slashing cruise ship passenger numbers, the land use ordinance amendment tasks the town’s harbormaster with creating a reservation system and counting and tracking mechanism for persons coming ashore. If the daily cap is exceeded, the harbormaster will report any violations to the code enforcement officer, who will then issue a $100 fine for every person over the set threshold.

Many proponents of Article 3 say the citizens’ petition gives the power to decide the fate of the town back to the people, while others want to lessen the environmental impacts large ships bring, including air and water pollution.

With Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park growing in popularity, the town has found itself in the middle of a tug-of-war between beneficiaries of the tourism industry and local taxpayers who’ve seen more people pour into their coastal village year after year.

Historically, cruise ship reservations have been strategically increased to extend the shoulder season for local businesses. But over the last five years, many citizens have voiced concerns that their quality of life has been a bargaining chip for a few prosperous winners.

In a June 2021 community survey, 45 percent of respondents had negative attitudes toward the cruise ship industry as a whole, while 55 percent said they view cruise ship tourism as having a negative overall impact on the town. That same percentage said cruise ships detract from Bar Harbor’s image and appeal.

Though the Cruise Ship Committee has taken measures to limit the appearance of large vessels by moving two anchorage points a mile offshore behind Bar Island, it could not conceal the increased foot traffic congestion downtown.

In 2019, 157 ships carrying a combined 250,164 passengers were welcomed into town. This year, the number of floating hotels docking in Frenchman Bay has only increased. Currently, daily limitations allow up to 3,500 passengers in July and August and 5,500 in May, June, September and October.

The rapid uptick of cruise ship arrivals in recent years spurred a group of motivated citizens to take matters into their own hands. Sidman launched the citizens’ petition in March, a month after the Town Council postponed limiting cruise ships for another year.

“They didn’t do anything. There was not a hint of any plan from the Town Council,” Sidman said. “We finally said, ‘this is baloney… we’re going to take the bull by the horns.’”

The petition now effectively overrides a management plan the Town Council endorsed in September between industry representatives and a Cruise Ship Working Group. That plan reduced passengers by 35 percent by limiting the total days with cruise ships and setting monthly caps.

“I think our [initiative] being filed is actually what motivated them to finally do something and just what motivated the industry to at least agree to even minor reductions,” Sidman said. “So any progress that they made, in my opinion, was entirely due to our having formulated and filed our initiative.”

Although Sidman and his supporters have tipped the scale back in their favor, some shop owners may be left with the short end of the stick. Many business models include cruise ships and some account for 30 percent or more of all revenue. Kevin DesVeaux, owner of West Street Cafe, said without the cruise ships, there is no way to profitability.

According to a 2017 study conducted by the University of Maine, cruise ship passengers have an estimated annual impact of $20.2 million in local spending, 379 jobs and $5.4 million in labor income. The town will also lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in passenger fees collected from cruise ships and may have to bump up taxes to make up the difference.

Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said the Town Council will be going into executive session Thursday night to discuss implementation and possible legal challenges the industry may impose.

“We’re going to defend this decision, legally, if necessary, and we’re going to be watching very closely our Town Council and town government, that they implement the decision of their employers,” Sidman said. “We don’t work for them, they work for us.”

Regardless of what litigation may come next, the townspeople may be waiting a while to see any meaningful reduction in cruise ship passengers. The amendment cannot limit persons disembarking from cruise ships that have made reservations prior to March 17.