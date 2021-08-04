Bar Harbor town manager to step down

BAR HARBOR — After 40 years in town management, the top municipal official in Bar Harbor is stepping down.

Cornell Knight, the Bar Harbor town manager, announced his retirement to the Town Council Tuesday night, effective Jan. 3.

“I am most appreciative of the opportunity to have served the Town of Bar Harbor,” Knight, who worked in town for seven years, wrote in his resignation letter. “My wife and I have made a home here and we really enjoy this special part of Maine.”

The council was sad to see him go, and it applauded his leadership of the town.

“I’d just like to thank Cornell for what I consider to be heroic service in an increasingly difficult town,” said council member Jill Goldthwait.

Knight was the council’s unanimous pick for the job back in 2014. Before Bar Harbor, he served as the manager of Topsham and Winthrop. In his letter, Knight said that his tenure in Bar Harbor was a “most interesting and challenging” job.

“There hasn’t been a shortage of significant issues before the Town Council including parking, cruise ships, ferry terminal, the CAT ferry service, housing, Land Use Ordinance amendments, charter amendments, many lawsuits, and the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote. “There are important issues still to be faced, but I am confident the very competent department head staff with the new town manager will ably guide the Council in its deliberations.”

He added that the town is in outstanding financial shape and he would expect that to continue.

The council voted to seek proposals from firms to do a recruiting search for a new manager.