Bar Harbor to hold public Comprehensive Plan forums

BAR HARBOR — Input from residents is needed for Bar Harbor 2035, the town’s new comprehensive plan that will guide future growth, development and infrastructure investment in the community.

According to town staff, the plan will reflect and respond to the needs, values and priorities of the community while safeguarding Bar Harbor’s sense of place, history and natural resources. The plan will also be a foundation for determining effective public policy, programs and land use decisions.

The town is hosting an interactive open house and community meeting series to learn from community members their thoughts and ideas for the future of Bar Harbor. The first event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Mount Desert Island High School and the second will take place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Conners Emerson School.

All members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend either meeting (or both). The information presented at both events will be the same. These events will include interactive ways for community members to provide feedback on issues related to housing, transportation, economic development, public infrastructure and more.

To learn more about the project, visit https://bit.ly/bar-harbor-comp-plan or contact Assistant Planner Steve Fuller at (207) 288-3329 [email protected].