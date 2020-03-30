Bar Harbor suspends lodging for nonessential travel

BAR HARBOR — The town is asking lodging businesses, including campgrounds and vacation rentals, to close for a few weeks to all but essential travel to protect public safety during the coronavirus emergency.

Meeting Monday via videoconference, the Town Council approved a statement suspending “all occupancy for transient accommodations, vacation rentals and campgrounds for nonessential travel effective April 8-April 30.”

The statement was approved in a split 4-3 vote, following extensive debate about whether such a move was necessary, as many lodging businesses have closed or announced plans to delay opening.

Councilors Jeff Dobbs, Gary Friedmann, Joe Minutolo and Jill Goldthwait supported the action and Councilors Matt Hochman, Stephen Coston and Erin Cough dissented.

Coston, who owns an inn that’s one of few lodging businesses that are currently open, said there are fewer than 100 guest rooms available in town and those are running at 10-20 percent occupancy.

“Would I be opening right now if I wasn’t already open? No way,” he said. “I’ve ended up hosting people who have a legitimate need to be here.”

These include employees of The Jackson Laboratory, truck drivers, line workers and others.

In the council’s recent letter to Governor Mills, Coston noted, “we asked, ‘Should we close hotels?’ And the governor, a couple days later, classified them as essential.

“I think businesses that are open are being responsible and are open for the right reasons,” he continued. “Nobody that’s open right now is in it for money. There is none.”

Art Blank, CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital, was asked about how visitation could impact the risk to the local community.

“There’s no question that having people coming into our community from high-risk areas increases the risk that we’re going to have exposure to the disease,” Art Blank, CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital, told the council. “If they are going to come, and they self-isolate and self-quarantine appropriately, that does lessen the risk. But there’s no question that having people come into the community increases the risk.

“If they’re not carriers and they’re asymptomatic when they leave their community, just the interactions that occur during the travel could cause them to become a carrier,” he continued. “There are all kinds of reasons why it’s to our benefit if folks are not traveling during this period.”

Cough said she was concerned about the preoccupation with out-of-state license plates.

“If there is a case that comes here, are we going to mob-style go after that one person who may or may not be the carrier?” she said.

“This isn’t about the dollar, this is about our town and how we’re going to treat citizens in our town.”

Alf Anderson, the executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said “this is going to be a difficult season no matter how you slice it. There seems to be some unity out there that if we can take a punch in the face in April, to hopefully recover later in the season,” it will be worth it.

Members of the local business community, Goldthwait agreed, “have been heroic about saying, ‘I’ll support what you do and maybe we’ll be able to salvage part of the season.’”

The agenda for the meeting, which was published Friday, also included discussion of stopping “new essential services from opening for the season,” but councilors decided not to pursue that policy.

“If people are deciding Bar Harbor doesn’t want them here, we’re jeopardizing our community going forward,” Cough said.

The state ban on dine-in restaurant service extends through April 8. “Anyone that wants to open only to do take-out should be able to do so,” Goldthwait said.

The council plans to discuss possible enforcement measures for the lodging suspension at its next meeting, set for Tuesday, April 7.