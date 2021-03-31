Bar Harbor searches for new town clerk

BAR HARBOR— Town Clerk Sharon Linscott has announced her resignation, effective April 23.

She has served as town clerk for three years, having previously been deputy town clerk for a year and a half.

“I just needed to re-evaluate and decided that I needed to find something a little different,” Linscott said.

She explained that the job was a bit overwhelming at times.

“A lot of people are not fully aware of what the clerk’s office does for a municipality,” she said. “Elections are a large piece of it, but that’s just one piece.

“Certainly, the 2020 elections were challenging nationwide, then you throw COVID in on top of that, all while trying to maintain everything else we do.”

Town Manager Cornell Knight said Linscott has done a wonderful job.

“I’m sorry to see her go,” he said.

The town is advertising the town clerk’s position, and Knight said candidates will be interviewed over the next few weeks. Deputy Town Clerk Liz Graves will serve as interim town clerk during the search process.