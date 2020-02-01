Bar Harbor Savings and Loan Association announces promotion

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan Association has announced the promotion of Rhonda Sawyer to loan officer and loan department manager. She resides in Trenton.

Sawyer has been with Bar Harbor Savings and Loan for six years, and most recently served as Mortgage Department Manager.

A graduate of Kaplan University and the Northern New England School of Banking, Sawyer has 35 years of banking experience.

She will conduct mortgage loan closings, manage commercial loan processing, review, and mortgage loan compliance, and is also responsible for quality control on all loans.

Sawyer is a board member for Island Connection and an active volunteer in Hancock County.

