Bar Harbor man wanted in Bangor shooting 

BAR HARBOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Bar Harbor man who was allegedly involved in a shooting at 190 Harlow St. in Bangor in the wee hours of April 24.

Horane Lawrence, 31, is wanted on one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Bangor Police Department Sgt. Wade Betters.

The person who suffered the gunshot wound has survived, according to police.

The Bangor PD on Tuesday arrested one man in connection with the shooting, charging Andrae Dixon, 36, of Bangor, with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and with aggravated criminal mischief.

Betters said Dixon is free on $560 cash bail.

Also being sought are two brothers.

Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., is wanted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and misdemeanor assault, Betters said.

Eimel Evans, 28, of Augusta, is sought on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault.

“This incident began as a physical altercation between several patrons at this business,” said Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. “This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.”

Police encourage anyone with video of the incident to upload it directly at https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov.