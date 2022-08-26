COASTAL NEWS:

Bar Harbor man dies after being hit by vehicle 

August 26, 2022

BAR HARBOR — A 50-year-old Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle Thursday.  

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police departments were called to 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. 

According to the police, Alexei Evsikov, of Florida and Bar Harbor, had been driving a 2004 Nissan van on Cross Street when the van experienced a “possible malfunction.” Evsikov exited the van, leaving it in neutral.  

“It appears that [Evsikov] exited the vehicle when it rolled backwards and ran over him, causing fatal injuries,” according to a statement from the police department. 

Also responding to the scene were the Bar Harbor Fire Department and the Ellsworth Police Department. 

