Bar Harbor man dies after being hit by vehicle 

BAR HARBOR — A 50-year-old Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle Thursday.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police departments were called to 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to the police, Alexei Evsikov, of Florida and Bar Harbor, had been driving a 2004 Nissan van on Cross Street when the van experienced a “possible malfunction.” Evsikov exited the van, leaving it in neutral.

“It appears that [Evsikov] exited the vehicle when it rolled backwards and ran over him, causing fatal injuries,” according to a statement from the police department.

Also responding to the scene were the Bar Harbor Fire Department and the Ellsworth Police Department.