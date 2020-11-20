Bar Harbor Inn closes for season after employee tests positive  

BAR HARBOR— What was supposed to be a new tradition for one Bar Harbor business this season has ended before it could begin.

On Monday, the Bar Harbor Inn staff learned that an employee of their food and beverage staff had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Though the employee worked exclusively at the Reading Room Restaurant, management decided to close both of their eateries that day, as well as the entire establishment for the remainder of the season.

The inn usually closes for the season after Thanksgiving every year. This year, the business had announced its intention to remain open throughout the holiday season, hosting winter activities for the public and their guests. According to staff members, there were plans for a live public reindeer display and horse–drawn carriage rides for guests. Maintenance manager Eric Rodriguez said that if the local spike in cases had not happened, the inn would have stayed open until Jan. 3.

“We know this is a disappointment for many,” said General Manager Jeremey Dougherty, adding that the hotel’s reservation team is reaching out to those with reservations and offering to move their stay to the inn’s sister property, Atlantic Oceanside. “We are optimistic that we will return to a better time in 2021 and very much look forward to starting anew in the spring.”