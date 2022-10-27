Bar Harbor hears from residents to inform comp plan

BAR HARBOR — What should the future of Bar Harbor look like? That was the central question underpinning two community forums held by the town’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force (CPTF) on Oct. 25 and 26.

The town’s current comprehensive plan outlines community goals and development dates back to 2007, but a new document with a 2035 outlook is in its early stages. Before the CPTF can determine what those future goals are, they need to gather feedback from residents about their needs, values and priorities to properly reflect those perspectives.

“The comprehensive plan is one place that guides decisions about a lot of different issues that residents in town either face directly or indirectly that impact them,” said Elizabeth Kelly, a consultant hired by the town to assist the Comprehensive Planning Committee in its efforts. “We think that [the residents] are going to get a better plan that actually guides what they want to see if they participate in the process.”

Public policy, infrastructure investment and land use decisions are a few major principles set forth in the comprehensive plan.

At the public forums, multiple stations, each with a different topic, were set up at the events, prompting residents to give their opinions about housing, economic development, parks and recreation, public facilities and services, demographics, and natural and historic and cultural resources.

Questions such as, “What areas of the town’s infrastructure do you think needs to be expanded?” and “How can Bar Harbor better integrate and meet the needs of a large seasonal workforce and foster a vibrant year-round community?” were on sheets of paper for respondents to answer.

Housing was top of mind for many participants.

“Finding housing for our year-round employees – having a given source of affordable housing – is a big deal,” said Tony Preston-Schreck, who owns New Sense Wildlife LLC and has seen workers move away due to infeasibility.

After learning more about the existing conditions of the town through posters stationed at each table, Schreck said supporting water and sewer infrastructure while creating zoning to allow for higher-density housing should be addressed in the development conversation.

Carol Chappell is concerned about maintaining the town’s natural resources while still supporting housing needs. Because the town of Bar Harbor only serves 16 percent of its population through public water, most residents rely on private wells that take a long time to recharge due to a lack of aquifers.

“If we overdevelop our rural areas, we’re gonna lose our groundwater, or it’s gonna get polluted,” Chappell said. “We need housing desperately. But I believe we need housing, where we have town water and sewer.”

Lilea Simis, chair of the Bar Harbor School Board, wants to prioritize rebuilding a school that is “falling apart” and in turn build a community that works for a younger generation.

“The problem is like most of us, who have had children who have gone through these schools, many of our kids can’t live here,” she said. “You can’t go to college and have all that debt and move home and buy a half-a-million-dollar home. You can’t do it.”

To fill out the online version of the community forum, visit https://bit.ly/Bar-Harbor-2035. Once the online survey closes next month, the CPTF will put together a community engagement report that summarizes its findings.

“We need to figure out what we want to be,” Simis said.