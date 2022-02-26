Bar Harbor Food Pantry hires new executive director 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has selected Tom Reeve of Trenton as its new executive director. Reeve brings public and private experience to this position, along with a background in developing and managing nonprofits.

Reeve began his nonprofit career as the executive director of Muncie-Delaware Clean and Beautiful, where he helped revitalize the organization by developing new fundraising strategies, creating additional program offerings and strengthening community outreach.

Reeve and his family moved to Mount Desert Island in 2013 when his wife, Cassie Banning, began working as garden manager at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden. Reeve became director of development for the MDI YMCA in 2013 where he was responsible for donor development, database management, grant writing, annual appeals and fundraising events. He currently owns and operates an at-home bakery business, Wild Breads of Acadia, which he began at the start of the pandemic to be home while his son was in virtual school.

“I look forward to working with our community partners, stakeholders and clients to ensure the Pantry continues to tackle food insecurity in Bar Harbor, MDI, Trenton and all of Hancock County,” Reeve said. “I am grateful that the board selected me to lead the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, a life-saving organization vital to our community.”

The mission of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry is nourishing and supporting the community in Hancock County through dignified access to healthy food.

“Our services and programs have grown in the past few years in order to better meet the needs of our community. We are excited to have Tom’s strong leadership and organizational skills, as well as his vision and commitment to our mission as we go forward,” says Carol Shutt, vice chair of the Pantry’s board.