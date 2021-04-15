Friday - Apr 16, 2021
Diners sit in a parklet on Cottage Street last summer. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Bar Harbor continues parklets

April 15, 2021 by on News

BAR HARBOR Last summer season, sidewalk extensions, or parkletsprovided local eateries and stores with additional space, which was essential due to coronavirus restrictions that limited the number of people allowed in a building at any one time.   

The Bar Harbor Town Council voted last week to allow parklets again for restaurants and retail shops in the downtown area for the 2021 season.  

“[Parklets] were a huge help in refining the way that we did things last year; they were a big success with our restaurants and merchants here in town,” said Bar Harbor Parking Solutions Task Force Chairman Eben Salvatore.  

Though there were a few collisions with the concrete blocks that jutted out into the travel path a little too far, Salvatore gave assurances that the task force had since worked with an engineer to remedy that. “We hashed out a couple details that are ready for approval,” he said.  

Parklet applications will be accepted through April 30 with a two-space limit per applicant. The council kept the fee at $100. 

