Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. This year’s meeting will be held virtually and will feature awards presentations to businesses as chosen by the chamber’s board of directors.

In the interest of public safety and to avoid a large group gathering, chamber leaders decided to hold the meeting online rather than in person. The event will include an update on chamber activities as well as a review of the 2021 tourism season.

Awards will be presented to three member businesses and two deserving individuals. The Rising Star Award will be given to a business demonstrating marked growth and prominence. The Neighbor Business of the Year Award will be bestowed upon a business member located outside of Bar Harbor. And the member business that has demonstrated excellence in operations and performance over the past 12 months will be named the Business of the Year.

The 2021 awards recipients are:

Business of the Year – Acadian Boat Tours

Rising Star Award – Salt & Steel

Neighbor Business of the Year – Edwards Brothers Supermarkets

During the meeting, the chamber will also unveil the winner of this year’s Cadillac Award, which is given to a person who epitomizes the virtues of leadership, service and sacrifice and the quest for personal excellence. The President’s Award is selected by the chair of the board of directors as the business or person they admire most in our community. Board chair Nina Barufaldi St. Germain has selected Bar Harbor Town Manager Cornell Knight to receive this year’s honor.

“The Chamber’s Annual Meeting is our chance to take some time and reflect on the state of our organization and its members” said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber. “This year we will celebrate all that our business community has accomplished during a very challenging year and spotlight those businesses that have stood out over the past twelve months.”

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is being sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, First National Bank and Machias Savings Bank. Production of the Cadillac Award video is being provided by Dobbs Productions.

Everyone is invited to view the online meeting on the chamber’s Facebook page, facebook.com/barharborchamber.