Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees donate 

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees are donating more than $10,000 collected in Q2 from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to 14 nonprofits serving Maine,New Hampshire and Vermont. The nonprofits receiving donations were selected by and voted on by the employees.

“The critical services provided by these nonprofit organizations are more important than ever as our communities face hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Frost, VP director ofcommunity giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to contribute to their efforts and help our friends and neighbors in need.”

With the Casual for a Cause program, Bank employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a contribution to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then select and vote on which nonprofits receive their contributions. Since the program began in 2018, employees have donated more than $85,000 to nonprofits across Northern New England.

Recipients in Maine include:

AIO Food Pantry (Rockland)

Bar Harbor Food Pantry (Bar Harbor)

China Community Food Pantry (China)

Island Food Pantry (Stonington)

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry (Ellsworth)

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (Brunswick)

Tree of Life Food Pantry (Blue Hill)

Westside Food Pantry (Southwest Harbor)