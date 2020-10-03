BHBT earns exceptional service award 

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was recently named a recipient of the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) 2020 National Community Bank Service Award for extraordinary efforts to help small businesses, consumers and their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been serving our community for more than 130 years and supporting our neighbors during times of prosperity and adversity,” said Curtis C. Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us, and I am so proud of our team for going above and beyond to ease hardships or remove obstacles for our customers. We are grateful to be recognized by ICBA for our efforts.”

As consumers and small businesses grappled with the onset of COVID-19, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust stepped up as a financial first responder and steward of its community by processing thousands of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans, donating resources to support essential workers and local nonprofit organizations and maintaining continuous service during state-mandated lockdowns through innovative solutions such as the installation of walk-up windows to three locations that did not have drive-up services. The bank even hosted a wedding in the drive-up of its branch in Northeast Harbor to help a couple whose wedding was derailed because of travel restrictions.

“ICBA is proud to honor the extraordinary dedication and commitment of community bankers, whose spirit of service shined through when our country needed it most,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “We are so fortunate to represent such thoughtful and compassionate community leaders, and we commend their efforts to go above and beyond, even during times of challenge.”