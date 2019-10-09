Bank supports COA’s future

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank recently announced a $50,000 donation to College of the Atlantic towards the college’s Broad Reach capital campaign.

The campaign aims to raise $50 million to make COA the preeminent institution for educating environmental leaders. Plans to invest in students, faculty, programming and campus include student scholarships, endowed professorships, writing and waterfront programs, new student residences, a fossil fuel free campus and the reimagining of the north campus.

“It’s important for students and faculty to have the resources they need to stay a step ahead,” said bank President and CEO Tony McKim. “We’re proud to support the continued growth and future success of College of the Atlantic.”

The campaign has currently raised $42.8 million. To support College of the Atlantic or for more information visit www.coa.edu/giving/broad-reach-campaign.