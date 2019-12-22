Bank honors outstanding employees

BAR HARBOR — Two local Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized for outstanding contributions to the organization’s success during the bank’s recent annual all-employee meeting. The peer-nominated awards recognize employees whose behavior exemplifies Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s core values of Communication, Professionalism, Initiative, Quality, Positivity and Teamwork, which guide the actions of all employees and set the expectation for customers.

Scott Shields received the Initiative Award, which recognizes an employee who continually works to improve the customer experience team development. His colleagues nominated him for being proactive both in learning processes and developing necessary tools to help those around him. Shields has been with the bank for five years and is located in Bar Harbor.

Peter Swanberg received the Quality Award, which recognizes an employee who ensures the bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Swanberg’s colleagues nominated him for his leadership in onboarding many of the bank’s system platforms that have optimized the bank’s performance. Swanberg has been with the bank for 15 years and is located in Bar Harbor.

“Our employees are a significant part of what makes Bar Harbor Bank & Trust different from other banks,” said Joseph Schmitt, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “By embracing the bank’s core values, our colleagues deliver on our brand promise each and every day, earning our customers’ trust and loyalty.”