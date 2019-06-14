Friday - Jun 14, 2019

Bank helps make connections

June 14, 2019 on News

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank and First National Wealth Management recently donated $2,500 to sponsor the Driving for Rides golf tournament benefiting Island Connections.

The fourth annual Driving for Rides golf tournament is set for Saturday, July 13 at the Kebo Valley Golf Club. All proceeds benefited Island Connections’ mission to enhance the independence and quality of life for seniors and those with disabilities by providing free transportation and related services to our neighbors in the Mount Desert Island region.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *