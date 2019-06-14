Bank helps make connections

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank and First National Wealth Management recently donated $2,500 to sponsor the Driving for Rides golf tournament benefiting Island Connections.

The fourth annual Driving for Rides golf tournament is set for Saturday, July 13 at the Kebo Valley Golf Club. All proceeds benefited Island Connections’ mission to enhance the independence and quality of life for seniors and those with disabilities by providing free transportation and related services to our neighbors in the Mount Desert Island region.