BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced its 30th annual “Food for Good” community food drive, to be held Oct. 29 through Nov. 16.

Nonperishable food donations will be collected at bank branch and donors will receive a “Food for Good” reusable grocery tote, while supplies last.

All food donations go to the food pantry located in the town where they are collected, directly benefiting friends and neighbors in each community.