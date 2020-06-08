Bank employees donate to local nonprofits  

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is donating the proceeds collected in Q1 2020 from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to ten nonprofits providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. More than $11,000 is being donated through the program, which pools employee contributions collected each quarter and distributes them to non-profits selected by and voted on by the employees.

The Casual for a Cause program typically supports nonprofits focused on education and workforce development. Because of COVID-19, bank employees chose to focus the first quarter proceeds on the increasing needs of individuals and families who have been impacted by the crisis.

“All of us at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recognize the importance of doing all we can in this time of uncertainty and economic hardship to help our friends and neighbors,” said Jack Frost, vice president, director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to donate this quarter’s proceeds from Casual for a Cause to these outstanding organizations and to support the essential services they are providing during the pandemic.”

With the Casual for a Cause program, bank employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a contribution to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then selec and vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions. Since the program began in 2018, employees have donated nearly $75,000 to nonprofits across Northern New England.

For a list of all the Q1 2020 grant recipients, visit the bank’s website’s About Us page under Newsroom.