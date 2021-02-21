Bank employees donate nearly $12K to seven nonprofits

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently presented donations from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, totaling nearly $12,000 to seven northern New England nonprofit organizations. The recipients of the contributions collected in Q4 2020 included MDI’s Island Connections and Hancock County’s Friends in Action.

“These nonprofit organizations provide much-needed services to our communities, and the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust are honored to be able to assist them with their efforts,” said Jack Frost, VP director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Island Connections provides transportation assistance to MDI residents who can’t drive for medical or age reasons. Volunteer drivers take residents to medical appointments, grocery shopping, pharmacy visits and more. Learn more about Island Connections at islconnections.org.

“We at Island Connections are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of the employees at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for becoming a part of the family of Neighbors Helping Neighbors by recommending us to benefit from the Casual for A Cause Program,” said Doreen Willett, Island Connections executive director. “The funds raised will be used for the purchase of PPE for our volunteer drivers to help ensure their safety and that of the Neighbors for whom they provide free transportation services.”

Friends in Action supports Hancock County elders with a range of free or low-cost programs, services such as transportation assistance and activities that support health, fitness, and arts and enrichment. They empower older adults and those with disabilities to thrive and to live independently with dignity and a strong quality of life. Learn more about Friends in Action at friendsinactionellsworth.org.

“Thank you very much for the generous donation from the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees,” said Jo Cooper, Friends in Action executive director. “This will assist us in providing much-needed free transportation for older people to medical appointments, as well as doorstep delivery of food and medicine, including boxes from food pantries and hot meals from local food programs.”

Casual for a Cause gives bank employees the opportunity to dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a biweekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $100,000 to more than 50 organizations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont since the program launched in 2018.