ELLSWORTH — Due to the impending inclement weather predicted for Friday, Feb. 4, the Banff Mountain Film Festival scheduled for Friday evening has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

All ticket holders will be notified and their tickets will automatically transfer to the Saturday screening. The option to switch to Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon is available.

For questions or more information, contact Kim Fitch at (207) 812-0172 or [email protected]