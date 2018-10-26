Awards help protect habitats

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Birding Festival recently presented its annual Environmental Stewardship Awards to four local organizations that focus on protecting and improving habitats and ecosystems, and/or educating the public about the importance of habitat preservation.

The recipients were the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Rockland, the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary in Somesville, the Schoodic Institute and the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.

Each award includes a donation to support the organization’s work. For the school system, the donation included ten sets of binoculars for outdoor exploration field packs.

“The Acadia Birding Festival is proud to give back to the local community by donating to these organizations that help protect and preserve our local habitats, and inspire the next generation,” a statement from the group said. “It is an important part of our mission.”

More than 300 people attend the annual birding festival, which was founded by Michael Good of Down East Nature Tours in 1997.