Aviation mystery

MOUNT DESERT — Author Susan Butler will discuss her book “East to the Dawn: The Life of Amelia Earhart” on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Eighty two years ago, the American aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared while trying to find tiny Howland Island, a dot the Pacific Ocean. They had radioed that their twin-engine Lockheed Electra was running short on fuel.

Generations of Americans have been trying to find her ever since.

A blurry photograph was found in the files of the National Archives that showed a woman who might be Earhart and a man who might be Noonan. This was the basis for a History Channel documentary. Another theory has was originally proposed and investigated by Fred Goerner, a CBS radio journalist, who headed several expeditions to the island of Saipan in the 1960s. And another theory was explored in an expedition partly backed by National Geographic.

Butler has her own theory and spent 46 days about the Seward Johnson in 2009 searching for Earhart’s plane.

This talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.