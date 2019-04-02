Auto museum senior mixer set

BAR HARBOR — The Seal Cove Auto Museum presents the 3rd Annual Senior Mixer on Monday, April 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Birch Bay Village. Parker Ridge and Friends in Action are also hosts of the gathering.

This year’s event will feature a presentation and exhibits on “Steam Power: An Introduction to Steam Motor Carriages” featuring six steam automobiles. Entertainment will be provided by the Bees Knees, a flapper dance troupe.

Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by chefs from Birch Bay Retirement Village, Parker Ridge and Friends in Action.

Admission is free and open to all seniors. Transportation to the event may be available by calling Friends in Action at 664-6016.

Contact Susanne Hopkins at 288-8014 ext. 5211.