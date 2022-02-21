Auto museum hires new executive director 

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum Board of Directors has named Ethan Yankura as the museum’s executive director.

A veteran nonprofit professional with an auto museum background, Yankura worked for nearly 20 years at the Owls Head Transportation Museum. He later served as the executive director of the Children’s House Montessori School in Camden and most recently as the executive director of the General Henry Knox Museum in Thomaston.

A native of West Gardiner, Yankura is a 1994 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and holds a bachelor’s degree in education.

Yankura looks forward to continuing to share his knowledge and passion for brass era transportation, as well as building on the relationships within the national automobile collector and museum communities that he formed during his tenure at Owls Head.

“I have long admired the Seal Cove collection and the organization as a whole. When the opportunity presented to be considered for the role of executive director, it was like a lightning bolt. I can’t imagine an organization or a location where I would be more fortunate to have this opportunity. I look forward to a long and happy career at Seal Cove and bringing my knowledge and relationships to the Seal Cove family as well as building many new ones,” he said.

The museum is located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May through October and by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays from November through April.

For more information, contact Yankura by email at [email protected], call (207) 244-9242 or visit online at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.