AT&T coverage may improve in town 

BAR HARBOR — Cellular service is notoriously spotty on Mount Desert Island, but at least for the Bar Harbor area, AT&T coverage may improve.

On Oct. 27, the Design Review Board approved a project by the company to add antennas, radio equipment and associated cables to the roof and interior of the Bar Harbor Fire Department that are designed to boost the network’s cell signal and data coverage.

“AT&T identified a need to address some of the coverage and capacity challenges they’ve had in the Bar Harbor area,” said Vincent Paquette of New Cingular Wireless, a subsidiary of AT&T.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has been asking the service provider to improve cell coverage since January of 2020. According to the Executive Director Alf Anderson, residents and businesses have experienced dropped calls, slow to no data transfer and weak signals.

Anderson said those ongoing talks with AT&T have produced some results. Last summer, Lamoine saw the installation of temporary antennas aimed towards the head of the island. But Anderson said that project marginally improved service – if at all – around the MDI area during a peak season that’s an especially dicey time as a high concentration of visitors crowd communication networks and slow down coverage.

The installation at 37 Firefly Lane is part of AT&T’s 2023 small cell initiative to add five network nodes, or connection points in town, and deliver a more comprehensive and robust coverage plan. The company has partnered with the local municipal light plant to add four of those nodes to electrical utility poles around town.

The fifth node located on the fire station will include six antennas, nine remote radio heads, an AC panel, fiber demarcation box and power meter. Paquette said New Cingular Wireless is now adding permanent antennas to replace the temporary ones already erected.

“This particular install will be more of a long-term agreement with the fire department,” Paquette said.

In addition to the project at the fire station, Anderson said the town has been pushing AT&T to improve coverage at the Route 3 gateway stretch into Bar Harbor, near 121 Eden St. Although those negotiations have yet to produce movement, he hopes to see some small node installments near the area before next summer.

“If and when they do install those, I think the businesses out there and folks driving along Route three out there would see a significant improvement in service,” Anderson said.