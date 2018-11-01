Atlantic Brewing in a can

BAR HARBOR — Atlantic Brewing Company announces its first can release: Something Dark Stout and Mountain Hopper IPA will both be available in limited release cans on Nov. 2.

Both recipes were developed at Atlantic Brewing Midtown, the brewery’s new 7 barrel pilot facility and taproom. This will be the first time a packaged Midtown beer will be available for patrons to take home.

Atlantic Brewing Midtown was developed as a “brewers playground” for the production team to experiment with new recipes and styles. The Town Hill facility will continue to produce its bottled selection, such as local favorites Real Ale and Coal Porter; this will be the first of many canning runs for Midtown pilot brews.

Cans will be released at Atlantic Brewing Midtown at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Both brews will be available in select locations throughout Maine. There will be no case limits.

