At Home hosts first regatta

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Charlie Wray of Mount Desert and a group of Cranberry Isles teens were among the winners of a rowing regatta held Saturday in Southwest Harbor.

The event was a fundraiser for At Home, a program of Downeast Community Partners designed to provide older residents with essential services and empower them to live independently in their homes and stay connected to their communities as they age.

“It was fantastic,” said Kara Janes, executive director of At Home. “Good turnout, good weather, people were enthusiastic about our program. It was a good event all around.”

Sunny weather attracted more than 40 rowers of all ages to the water to compete in three different races.

Students from the Cranberry Isles won first place in the one-mile race, rowing a St. Ayles skiff called Bridge, a boat they built with Islesford Boatworks. The team was Audrey Noether, Kariah Sumner, Carmen Walls, Melanie Sanborn and Jessica Sanborn. The boat is painted to look like a school bus; in the spring and fall for the past few years, students have rowed to and from school between Islesford and Great Cranberry in fair weather.

First place in the two and a half-mile race was Charlie Wray of Mount Desert. Michael Percy of Brooklin, rowing with his feet in a paddleboat, placed first in the five-mile race.

“It was nice to see the community come together,” said Janes. “We’ve been working on this for a year and a half.”

Fundraising totals were not yet available. In addition to the rowing regatta there was a marine salvage sale. It included donations from businesses and individuals, including some antique items.

“The proceeds went to support direct services of At Home,” said Janes, noting it was a success. “We’ll be doing it again next year.”

